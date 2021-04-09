Raydium Price Reaches $11.35 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $303.58 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00019399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00287829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.11 or 0.00771067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.55 or 1.00457247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00740266 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,748,431 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

