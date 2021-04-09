Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 1,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.