Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $10.25

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 87.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.