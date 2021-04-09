Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,112. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$988.39 million and a P/E ratio of -62.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.