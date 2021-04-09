Raymond James Boosts Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to $2.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.84.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.