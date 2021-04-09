Raymond James Boosts Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to $2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUISF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.84.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

