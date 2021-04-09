Raymond James Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$47.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.93.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.64. 105,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,175. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The company has a market cap of C$407.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.