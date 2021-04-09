Raymond James Increases The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.67.

NYSE:SMG opened at $250.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

