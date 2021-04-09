Raymond James Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.90.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.05. 3,964,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,154. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$523.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. Research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

