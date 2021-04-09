Raymond James Lowers Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Market Perform

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 1,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $10.09.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.