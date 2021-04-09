Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $138.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

