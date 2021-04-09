Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Raymond James worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Raymond James by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $4,839,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $125.87 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

