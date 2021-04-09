Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.22.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

