Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.22.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 over the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
