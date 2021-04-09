Raymond Shorrocks Acquires 275,000 Shares of Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) insider Raymond Shorrocks bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,200.00 ($17,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Auteco Minerals
