Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of above $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 5,347,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

