REAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,905.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, REAL has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $4,905.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

