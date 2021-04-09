Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.84 and last traded at C$16.09. Approximately 515,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 616,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.26.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,619,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,282,574.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $164,382.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

