Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Volume Tops $185,630.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Realio Network has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $185,630.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.