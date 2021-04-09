Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 5.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.92 and last traded at $90.00. 12,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 286,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.