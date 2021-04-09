Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 5.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.92 and last traded at $90.00. 12,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 286,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
