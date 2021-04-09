Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):

4/6/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $278.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $301.00.

3/11/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.74. 30,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 373.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 95.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

