Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):
- 4/6/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $278.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/19/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $301.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $267.00.
Shares of ACN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.74. 30,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,021. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 373.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 95.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
