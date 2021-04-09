Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $435.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $435.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $362.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,436. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

