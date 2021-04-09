Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $29.00.

3/23/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00.

3/18/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $30.00.

3/17/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $35.00.

2/25/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $10.00 to $30.00.

2/9/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. 270,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

