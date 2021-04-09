Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

4/5/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $67.00.

3/3/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. 13,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

