Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

4/5/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion of Reinsurance Group. It estimates elevated claim cost to continue in the first half of 2021. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements are concern. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, it steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

3/31/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $146.00.

3/3/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. 258,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

