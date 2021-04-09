Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00.

2/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,856. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

