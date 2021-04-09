Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Five Below had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $214.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s sturdy holiday sales results that exceeded management’s expectations. The company registered strongest comparable sales increase for the festive season since 2011. Markedly, comparable sales rose 10.1% in the holiday period. Undeniably, the company’s focus on improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company is effectively meeting customer demand for products relevant in this pandemic-hit environment. Impressively management provided an upbeat sales view for the final quarter. However, it remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from unfavorable merchandise mix. Such headwinds are likely to pressurize gross margins in the fourth quarter.”

3/5/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s sturdy holiday sales results that exceeded management’s expectations. The company registered strongest comparable sales increase for the festive season since 2011. Markedly, comparable sales rose 10.1% in the holiday period. Undeniably, the company’s focus on improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company is effectively meeting customer demand for products relevant in this pandemic-hit environment. Impressively management provided an upbeat sales view for the final quarter. However, it remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from unfavorable merchandise mix. Such headwinds are likely to pressurize gross margins in the fourth quarter.”

FIVE stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.08. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.