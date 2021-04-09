Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,777. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

