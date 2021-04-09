Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,777. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
