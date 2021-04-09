Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

3/11/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

