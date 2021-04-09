Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,820. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
