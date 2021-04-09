Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,820. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

