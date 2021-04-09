Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kadmon (KDMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN):

4/7/2021 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

4/1/2021 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

3/26/2021 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

3/26/2021 – Kadmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

3/5/2021 – Kadmon had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Kadmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KDMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,566. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Get Kadmon Holdings Inc alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.