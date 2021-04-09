Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acuity Brands (AYI)

Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/1/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

3/31/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.71 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AYI traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,116. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

