Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

3/30/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €23.20 ($27.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €23.20 ($27.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DRI opened at €23.42 ($27.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.14. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

