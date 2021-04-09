Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/18/2021 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,385. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Targa Resources Corp alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $14,203,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.