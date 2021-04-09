RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,294.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $41,294.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.00383769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

