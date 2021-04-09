Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.