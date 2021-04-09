Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

