ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $234.41 million and approximately $969,990.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.69 or 1.00131211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00456837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.00327676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.74 or 0.00782782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00113658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004340 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

