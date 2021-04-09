RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

