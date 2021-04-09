RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $472.77 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00336126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00181730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

