Reef Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Reef has a market capitalization of $433.80 million and approximately $65.67 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00049016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

