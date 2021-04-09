Refereum Trading 41.4% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $138.14 million and $97,033.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.