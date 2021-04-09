reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Down 20% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $160,749.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.82 or 0.00618747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037724 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,461,666 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

