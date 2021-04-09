Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $472.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.65 and its 200-day moving average is $514.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

