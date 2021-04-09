Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.40.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $154.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,925,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

