Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

