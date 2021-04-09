Ren Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $123.23 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

