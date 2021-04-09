Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Renault SA (EPA:RNO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.78 ($38.56) and traded as high as €38.96 ($45.84). Renault shares last traded at €37.71 ($44.36), with a volume of 1,157,529 shares trading hands.

RNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.08 ($45.98).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

