renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $58,294.99 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $703.35 million and $114.68 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $58,294.99 or 0.99785712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,065 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

