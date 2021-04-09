renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.0616 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $189,942.05 and approximately $45,718.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

