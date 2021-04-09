Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $8.95. Renren shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 48,993 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Renren alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.