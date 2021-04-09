Rentberry Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $589,495.47 and approximately $651.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

