REPO (REPO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178,853.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. REPO has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $178,853.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00289451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00775610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,682.34 or 1.00410733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.00740024 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

